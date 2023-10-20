United by their love of electronic music, Ossama Al Sarraf and Ned Shepard discovered their musical chemistry after meeting at a late-night bar in Montreal in 2002. With an appetite for EDM and deep house, Sultan + Shepard began crafting original songs and collaborating with the likes of David Guetta, Tiësto and Nick Romero, and remixed pop tracks from Madonna and Lady Gaga. With their remix of Bruno Mars’s ‘Locked Out Of Heaven’ nominated for a Grammy Award in 2013, the pair have since returned to their melodic house and progressive roots as part of Lane 8’s label This Never Happened – as well as launching a radio show, Dialekt Radio. Their 2023 album release, Forever, Now, was lauded for its “celestial soundscapes, shimmering synths, enchanting vocals and twinkling sounds.”