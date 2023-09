Emerging in the late ’00s, elusive UK DJ-producer Sully is known for folding dubstep, garage and old skool jungle sounds into his sets. With a meticulous approach to production, projects such as Escape (2017) and Swandive (2020) are masterclasses in rapid bass with nods to hip-hop and grime, while club fan favourites ‘Vérité’ and ‘Werk’ take jungle to darker, sweatier territories.