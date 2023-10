Thomas Ragsdale is Sulk Rooms, an architect of intense electronic soundscapes of gentle synths and techno. In a single studio session, the composer created 2021’s chillingly atmospheric Overheard Conversations, which – much like his other work – mimics the harsh winds of the Yorkshire peaks that surround him. Eerie, dense and limitless, prepare to for the journey of Sulk Rooms’ evocative productions.