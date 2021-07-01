Enamoured by the fiddle style of northeast Africa, Sudan Archives is a self-produced, self-taught violinist, singer and songwriter. A one-woman band based in LA, she merges left-field club beats with African folk and hip-hop to create her own vivid strand of R&B on Athena (2019) and Natural Brown Prom Queen (2022), an album that “thrives on improvisation, daring lyricism and technical ingenuity” (Pitchfork). As a truly captivating performer, her lightning-speed violin technique, complex choreography and natural-born charisma comes to life on stage.