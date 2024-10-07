Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Artist
Stuart Murdoch
Follow
Upcoming events
Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch
Mon, 7 Oct
Cambridge Junction
Cambridge
Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch
Tue, 8 Oct
Komedia Brighton
Brighton
Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch
Thu, 10 Oct
Cecil Sharp House
London
Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch
Sat, 12 Oct
The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Bristol
Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch
Mon, 14 Oct
Brudenell Social Club
Leeds
Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch
Tue, 15 Oct
Band on the Wall
Manchester
Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch
Thu, 17 Oct
Summerhall
Edinburgh
Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch
Sat, 19 Oct
Glasgow University Union (Debates Chamber)
Glasgow