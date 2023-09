Describing themselves as “fiercely and fearlessly queer”, STRAIGHT GIRL is an artist whose identity is inextricably linked to their creative output. Jarring basslines and dysfunctional beats act as a backdrop for poignant lyrics about mental health, gender politics and finding oneself. STRAIGHT GIRL calls it “graveyard rave” – a unique and visceral strain of weird-punk that perfectly reflects the angsty content of the music.