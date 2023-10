Black metal duo Stormruler hail from St Louis, Missouri, and are inspired by Swedish black metal outfits Dissection, Marduk and Vinterland. Releasing their debut, Under A Burning Eclipse, in 2021 with Napalm Records, the pair’s poetic songwriting, antagonistic guitars and croaky screams create a sinister sound. In 2022, they continued their melodic spin on metal with Sacred Rites & Black Magick.