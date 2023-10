Stonie Blue wants his house tracks to reconnect the genre with its Black roots. Crafting vocal-led club anthems influenced by Detroit techno and Chicago house, the Dallas-born, New York-based DJ is also a skilled celebrity photographer and videographer. Packing out venues all over the city – including H0L0, Elsewhere and Deluxx Fluxx – the DJ is no stranger to soundtracking a party: whether for Boiler Room, Drake or Migos.