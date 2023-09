Avant-rock, analog-devoted trio Still House Plants formed during their studies at Glasgow School of Art in 2015. Melding their slowcore, emo and garage influences into an off-kilter, deconstructed musical project, the band champion live recordings and an impromptu performance style, which promises a different show each time. For 2020’s Fast Edit, the band layered lo-fi practice recordings underneath live takes of improvisational jazz drumming, raspy vocals and sparse guitar.