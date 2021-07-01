An alt-pop multihyphenate, St. Vincent is known for her virtuosic musical abilities and her complex and innovative arrangements. Her high-concept lyrics and blend of art rock, jazz, pop and electronic sounds come together to form theatrical albums that have earnt her Grammy and GLAAD awards, while her blistering guitar solos place her among Jimi Hendrix and Siouxsie and the Banshees. Hypnotic and cinematic alike, her seven full-length releases reflect her evolution as an artist, taking inspiration from her life and early musical influences. As a producer, she’s worked with Paul McCartney, Sleater-Kinney and Sufjan Stevens.