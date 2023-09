Although they get a kick out of renaming themselves (from The Spizzles to Spizzoil), Spizzenergi’s allegiance to boisterous punk rock has never faltered. Emerging from England’s north in the late ’70s, ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’ became the first song to top the newly established UK Indie Chart in 1980. Mojo included the Star Trek-inspired track in their list of the best punk songs of all time, and the band went on to open for The Clash and Siouxsie and the Banshees.