Spencer Cullum is one half of Nashville instrumental duo Steelism. Born in England, Cullum is known for his pedal steel guitar playing, having been taught by the maestro B. J. Cole. Cullum worked on productions for Kesha, Dolly Parton and Little Big Town, before emerging from the shadows with his own psych-tinged folk-rock debut in 2020, titled Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection. Enlisting the help of collaborators including Herman Dune and Caitlin Rose, the album’s tracks were described as “period-perfect love-letters to British psych-folk” by Uncut.