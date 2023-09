Founded by Theatre Of Hate members Kirk Brandon and Stan Stammers, Spear of Destiny has yielded a barrage of power rock since the early ’80s. In 1987, the band opened U2’s show at Wembley Stadium, and although their lineup has changed considerably since, they continue to deliver confident, anthemic rock with a twist of dark humour, including the 2021 tour that saw the band perform and re-record 1985’s WorldService.