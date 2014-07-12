Artist

Sparrowhawk

Upcoming events

Nato Cole's 44th Birthday Jambaroo! W/ Nato Coles and The Blue Diamond Band + More!Sat, 18 May
Palmer's Bar PatioMinneapolis
Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch & FriendsSat, 1 Jun
Zhora DarlingMinneapolis
UnderCurrentMPLS 13 Year Fartaversary - Benefit for Carly "Weekend Pass"12 Jul - 14 Jul
Palmer's Bar PatioMinneapolis
The Bellrays, Christy Costello/Monica LaPlante and SparrowhawkThu, 26 Sept
Palmer's Bar PatioMinneapolis