“Synthy, fizzy indie-pop” is how Stereogum describes the music of Spacemoth, the cosmic solo project of Bay Area sound engineer, composer and producer Maryam Qudus. Debuting in 2022 with No Past No Future, the Afghan-American artist devises left-field arrangements and structures, and has contributed to releases by Sasami, Tune-Yards and Toro y Moi.