Southern Culture on the Skids have been shaping their patchwork of swamp pop, roots rock and country blues since the mid ’80s. The playful North Carolina trio – who are known to throw fried chicken and banana pudding into the crowd during shows – epitomise the cultural hallmarks of the Deep South: twangy guitars, hoedowns and an unbeatable sense of humour. Their 2021 album, At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids, added even more acoustic guitars to the mix of their self-described “wobbly Americana”.