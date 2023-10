Narrated by none other than Marina Abramović, Sound of Ceres’s third album, Emerald Sea (2022), is a slice of ambient dream-pop swirling with intricate orchestral arrangements. Based out of New York, the four piece are fronted by the ethereal vocals and conceptual songwriting of K Hover, and backed by the abstract productions of her husband, Ryan. Closer to resembling an audiovisual experiment than a band, the group’s avant-garde live shows are just as otherworldly as their sound.