Best known for their playful rhymes and free-spirited approach to hip-hop, East Oakland’s Souls of Mischief debuted in the early ’90s after its four members began crafting verses together at school. Individually members of collective Hieroglyphics, the title track of the influential group’s debut album, 93 ‘til Infinity (1993), has become a staple of breezy West Coast hip-hop, earning reinterpretations from a new generation of rappers (including Freddie Gibbs and Joey Bada$$) and being named as one of the Best Songs of the 1990s by Pitchfork.