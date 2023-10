Soso Maness cemented his reputation as one of Marsielle’s most electric rappers when he dropped ‘Bande Organisee’ in 2020. The electro-tinged summer hit showed Soso at his glitziest but he is far more than a pop rapper. His discography delves deep into a gritty upbringing, with beautifully constructed stories of life on the streets. With an ability on the mic matched only by his magnetism, Soso is an explosive performer – and one well worth seeing in the flesh.