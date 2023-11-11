Sorry is two best friends from north London with a wildly eclectic but aligned taste in music. They began making their own music in their teens, trying their hands at guitar work and beatmaking in tandem. Their hybridised sound made them a fixture in London’s club scene, while also satiating those with an appetite for trip-hop, indie, alt-rock and trap. Sorry’s mercurial sound caught the attention of Domino Records who paired them with Gorrilaz producer James Dring for 2020 debut, 925, which encapsulated their essence perfectly – a coherent catasrophe of myriad genres and colours.