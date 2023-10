By day, London’s Soraya works in record label marketing with artists including the R&B girl group FLO. But by night, she’s a force on the London techno scene, having played sets at UNFOLD, Technomate, and Makaan, and opened for Charlotte de Witte and Chris Liebing. Soraya is also a resident DJ for Klub Verboten, and a regular at Berlin’s queer party hub Untertage.