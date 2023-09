Led by saxophonist and composer Shabaka Hutchings, Sons of Kemet is a jazz four-piece from London, who take inspiration from hip-hop, rock, Caribbean folk and ’60s Afrobeat. Their music explores themes of Black history and social issues, with features from artists such as Kojey Radical, D Double E and jazz clarinettist Angel Bat Dawid. The band announced an indefinite hiatus in 2022.