In his teens, Sonny Fodera was all about hip-hop, making DIY beats and idolising golden era ’90s rappers from his home in Adelaide, Australia. That adolescent, masculine energy almost instantly transformed when he went to see Derrick Carter perform. Sonny saw house music as a universal, globally accessible medium – and one he could emulate without cultural constraints. Becoming known for vocal-led house tunes with a slant towards pop, he’s since branched out with his production, remixing the likes of Glass Animals to add a new dimension to his sound.