Sonic Boom is the pseudonym of English singer, producer and space rock trailblazer Peter Kember. A cofounder of pioneering ’80s neo-psych rock band Spacemen 3, the following decades saw his hallucinogenic vision intensify as a member of experimental music collective EAR, and as a revered producer, notably on MGMT’s Congratulations (2010). All Things Being Equal (2020) – his first solo album in thirty years – was described as an “urgent, retro-futurist and profoundly absorbing” return by Mojo, while 2022 welcomed the release of Reset, his first synth-driven album with regular collaborator and tourmate Panda Bear.