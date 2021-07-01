Combining a colourful palette of influences including contemporary jazz, ’60s and ’80s pop, introspective folk and Brazilian music, Sondre Lerche is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and film composer. While albums including his teenage debut Faces Down (2001) and 2020’s Patience have earnt him a reputation for elaborative production and reflective storytelling, his performances on tour with St Vincent, on NPR’s Tiny Desk, and for the Norwegian royals have proved his abilities as a natural-born showman.