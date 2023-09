Hailing from Lviv, Ukraine, this trio was formed back in 2010 when vocalist Ihor Pryshliak, in search of a drummer, sent Lesyk Mahula a random message on a musician’s forum. After a decade performing their blend of stoner rock, shoegaze and post-metal to audiences across Eastern Europe, Somali Yacht Club inked a deal with Season of Mist to reissue their back catalogue and release their third full-length, The Space, in 2022.