Wherever Sofia Kourtesis finds herself – Lima, Hamburg or New York – she collects postcards of sounds that piece together to form a vivid slice of house music. Now based in Berlin, 2021’s Fresia Magdalena saw the DJ craft danceable love letters to her family and home country of Peru. Brimming with wind chimes, horns and Spanish lyrics, the EP earnt praise from Pitchfork and NME.