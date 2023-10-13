Snakehips is a British electronic duo who made a name for themselves lacquering established pop hits with polished EDM. They broke through back in 2015 with remixes for the likes of Banks, The Weeknd, Bondax and Wild Belle, and their glossy production soon sprouted wings of its own. Their single ‘All My Friends’ has become a staple of the genre and paved the way for full-on collaborations with huge names in music: Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper and even Rivers Cuomo have fallen for the Snakehips charm.