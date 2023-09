Snail Mail specialises in moody guitar-laden confessionals, and from an early age (her acclaimed debut, Lush, dropped when she was 18), she has been capable of bottling universal teen angst in a way that is neither derivative nor predictable. Her sorrowful odes to unrequited queer love, coming-of-age confusion and good old-fashioned heartbreak speak to her emotional wisdom – a trait that has carried over into multiple releases of increasing sophistication.