Hailing from the darkest corners of Tyneside, Smuj meet at the crossroads of the guttural and the gutted. The music is a rapid and erratic onslaught of shrill synthesisers and snarling vocals. Stylistically, Smuj borrow from James Chance and The Uranium Club in equal measure, with sprinklings of samba rhythms and dubby basslines. The energetic nature of the live show has helped with their growing following in Newcastle and Leeds.