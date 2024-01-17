Reading-formed Slowdive cemented themselves as early pioneers of shoegaze and dreampop with the release of their sophomore album, Souvlaki,in 1993. While the band’s genre-blending sound was met with tepid reviews by critics at the time in favour of the more mainstream Britpop, their ambient dreamscape sound is the progenitor of modern artists, including dreampop band Beach House and blackgaze band Deafheaven. After retiring in 1995, the band reunited during the genre’s resurgence in 2014 for a performance at Primavera festival, before releasing their self-titled album in 2017 – their first project in 22 years.