The St Louis ’00s-obsessed singer began her career uploading electro-pop tunes to SoundCloud before making her “vibrant and ridiculous” (Pitchfork) debut with Troubled Paradise in 2020. Gaudy and fiercely sex-positive, Slayyyter – whose shows have been likened to a mix of Britney and campy drag – has toured with Charli XCX and Tove Lo, and collaborated with Big Freedia and Pussy Riot.