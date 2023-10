Slauson Malone is one of the musicians behind the avant-garde jazz collective Standing on the Corner. As a solo artist, LA-born Marsalis creates paintings, sculptures and experimental music, which have been described as “soundtracking the total abandonment of what’s considered accepted theory and the images of what a true musician should sound or look like.” On the road, he’s performed at major venues around the world, from Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre to London’s Barbican Centre.