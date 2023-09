Although he may look like the edgier, long lost Hansen brother, Slater’s brand of pop is far more experimental. Based in SoCal, the producer-singer-songwriter’s DIY sound can be heard on mixtapes Flight 777 (2019) and ESI (2021), which combine hyperpop, cloudrap and hip-hop. Inspired by the likes of Yung Lean and Young Thug, Slater is a member of the experimental collective Vada Vada, alongside frequent collaborator Enjoy.