SKÁLD was founded in 2018 when producer-composer Christophe Voisin-Boisvinet brought together some very niche talents. The ensemble embraces the ancestral spirit of the ancient skalds who chanted incantations and propagated the legends surrounding the peoples of the North and their gods. Their music is characterised by singing in Old Norse the use of ancient instruments including shamanic drums, talharpa and jouhikko. Seeing SKÁLD is more of an immersive time-travelling experience than a gig, with the Viking spirit invoked and celebrated through song, dance and fable.