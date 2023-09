Raised on the small Norwegian island of Stord, Hilde Skaar (or SKAAR) infuses her cosy climactic pop with the delicate Scandinavian folk of her homeland. Appearing on TRXD’s breezy club track ‘Wherever You Go’ in 2016, the singer-songwriter found her own acoustic sound on 2021’s Waiting. A multiple Norwegian Grammy nominee, SKAAR has opened gigs for Tori Amos and fellow Norwegian singer Sigrid.