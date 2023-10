Based in Montreal, Sizwe C’s music is an ode to his Trinidadian and Haitian heritage. Enamoured with soca rhythms since watching genre pioneer Machel Montano perform as a child, the singer-songwriter began creating his own sound in the ’90s, as well as founding his soundsystem, Soca Bashment (Miami’s Super Soca Sound). In recent years, he’s turned his attention to introducing a new generation to soca music by mentoring rising DJs.