Using a psychedelic blend of post-punk, indie rock and progressive folk as their canvas, Sheffield’s Sister Wives invite listeners on an exploration of English and Welsh folklore. Formed in 2018, the quartet’s 2022 debut album, Y Gawres, (which translates to ‘the giantess’) is full of mythological energy, while remaining grounded in the present. ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ is a perfect example: backed by aggressive glam rock guitars, the band fight for female body autonomy and against society’s pressure on women to bear children.