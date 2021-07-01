Artist

Sister Nancy’s ‘Bam Bam’ is one of the most sampled reggae songs ever – Pitchfork named it the best dancehall tune of all time – but the Jamaican legend didn’t collect any royalties on it for 32 years. Even though Kanye and Lauryn Hill have reworked the classic, Nancy never understood why people wanted a sample when they could have her record something new. Beginning her career in Kingston as a dancehall DJ and singer in the late ’70s and early ’80s, Nancy also helped shape New York’s DIY music scene.

