In 2014, Sirens of Lesbos set themselves a challenge: write an Ibiza anthem. For a group of Swiss worldbeat musicians, whose sound is better suited to a day basking on the beach than dancing on it, pulling it off was an impressive feat. Their bouncy electronic track, ‘Long Days, Hot Nights’, spawned countless remixes and led to a deal with Sony’s Epic Records. “But it was like two drunken teenagers getting married in a Las Vegas chapel,” said chief lyricist Arci Friede. “Once we sobered up, we both realised that we were not meant for each other.” Since then, the band has been fully committed to making tranquil tunes that evoke memories of happier days.