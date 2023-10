Based in Vermont and led by frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist Dana Foote, Sir Chloe creates hazy indie rock influenced by Pixies and Foote’s admiration of classical composers including Stravinsky and Debussy. Drenched in reverb, the four-piece’s 2020 debut EP, Party Favors, takes inspiration from Balkan folk music and spawned social media hit ‘Michelle’. A grungy track that sounds straight out of the ’90s, it landed the band opening slots for the likes of Beck, Phoenix and alt-J.