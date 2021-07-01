As a house DJ, Simon Dunmore has helmed the decks at pretty much every dance institution since the ’80s, from the factory halls of Printworks to the Mediterranean sunset that surrounds Café Mambo. But it’s his legacy as the man behind Defected – the UK’s leading dance imprint – that has solidified his position as dance music royalty. Since 1999, Dumore has championed genre-defining classics from the likes of Roger Sanchez, Peggy Gou and Midland, founded campy club celebration Glitterbox, and ultimately reshaped the face of UK dance music.