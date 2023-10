Silvi is a singer that oozes emotion. Her soulful RnB speaks of a life lived – and sometimes endured – through a love of music. Influences of her parents’ Motown records are prominent, and the vulnerability of her lyrics has positioned her as a powerful advocate for mental health awareness. Her 2020 debut ‘That’s Not Love’ was picked up by BBC Introducing, and her dynamic stage presence has won the hearts of fans all over the world.