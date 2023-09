Silverbacks’ founding members (and brothers) Kilian and Daniel O’Kelly have been writing songs together since childhood, but they only formed their band during the 2010s. Their quick-witted lyricism is backed by lazy post-punk guitars, wonky vocals and jaggedy art rock on 2020’s Fad and 2022’s Archive Material. The former was hailed by DIY as “an excellent example of how a debut should be done.”