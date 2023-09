DnB DJ and producer Shy FX has been energising generation after generation of UK ravers for more than 30 years. He introduced ragga-jungle to the nation with 1994’s track ‘Original Nuttah’ – one of the genre’s first songs to crack the UK Singles Chart. And thanks to crossover hits such as ‘Shake Ur Body’, ‘Never Be Your Woman’ and ‘Gold Dust’, he continues to be a mainstay on the scene. Most years, you’ll find him at Notting Hill Carnival with a vibrant set of jungle classics.