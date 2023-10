Born and raised in Tobago, Shurwayne Winchester began writing his own songs at 12, singing with a vocal dexterity far beyond his age. Today, he is a beloved soca star renowned for his good vibes, resplendent vocals and whine-inducing rhythm. He has twice won the Road March title (the highest honour given out during the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival) and remains a calypso mainstay in all corners of the Caribbean.