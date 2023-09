Rebelling against Japan’s traditionalist expectations of women, pop punk outfit Shonen Knife emerged from Osaka in 1981. Renowned for opening international doors for Japanese bands, Shonen Knife’s DIY, bubblegum-meets-Ramones sound found fans in Sonic Youth and Nirvana, with Kurt Cobain personally inviting them to open for Nirvana’s 1991 European tour. Despite member shake-ups, the band continue to maintain their trademark “keep music fun” ethos.