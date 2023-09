Formed in 2004 by Texan bandleader Craig Clouse, Shit and Shine is an experimental noise electronic solo project that blends elements of techno, jazz, disco and metal. Combining witty lyrics and obscure samples, the 2006 album, Jealous of Shit and Shine, was included in NME’s list of the 100 Greatest Albums You’ve Never Heard. His live shows are a collaborative effort – Clouse regularly invites a rotating lineup of local drummers to play alongside him.