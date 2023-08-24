SHEK is an established DJ in the NYC nightlife scene that has roots in Boston, MA. He is a multi faceted & creative selector that plays a range of different styles from House & UKG to Techno & Breaks. SHEK has played at a variety of different venues such as The Brooklyn Hangar, Superior Ingredients, Elsewhere, Nebula New York,The Williamsburg Hotel, Chelsea Music Hall, The Brooklyn Monarch, Outer Heaven, Make Believe, Somewhere Nowhere, Schimanski, Paradise Club, Virgo NY, Creatures of All Kind, Deep Root Records Yacht Series, & more. SHEK has also shared the stage with prolific artists such as Diplo, Gordo, Carlita, WhoMadeWho, Sofi Tukker, Anabel Englund, Piero Pirupa, Tim Engelhardt, Secondcity, Cut Snake, Audiojack, Yolanda Be Cool, BYNX, & Osunlade - just to name a few. SHEK has opened 2023 with sets at We Belong Here Festival in Miami, FL, Okeechobee Music Festival, and Elements Music & Arts Festival.