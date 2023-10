Combine catchy pop hooks, scruffy punk instrumentation and an early Avril Lavigne aesthetic, multiply it by four and you’re left with shego, Spain’s leading alt-girl ensemble. Since debuting in 2020, the lo-fi quartet have penned a diary full of teenage heartbreak anthems, collaborated with indie singer-songwriter Zahara and toured their home country with fuzzy electric guitars and a fully fledged Y2K uniform, complete with fingerless gloves and jumbo hair clips.